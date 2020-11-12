Marshall (3-3, 1-2) vs. Whitehouse (6-0, 3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
Keep an eye on
Marshall: QB Brent Burris (70 of 136, 1,154 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT) … RB Dominique Williams (104 carries, 571 yards, 6 TD; 8 catches, 198 yards, 1 TD) … WR Demarcus Williams (29 catches, 418 yards, 5 TD; 11 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD) … WR Hayden Kelehan (14 catches, 290 yards, 2 TD) … WR A’Drrian Brooks (12 catches, 187 yards, 2 TD) … DB Lyrik Rawls (3 INT, 1 TD; 1 fumble return for TD) … DL Michael Washington … LB Terrell Davis
Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti (109 of 167, 909 yards, 14 TD, 8 INT) … RB Matthew Gooden (110 carries, 637 yards, 6 TD; Mikevic Hall (30 carries, 168 yards) … WR Trevor Theiring (51 catches, 469 yards, 9 TD) … WR Decarlton Wilson (23 catches, 162 yards, 3 TD) … LB Braiden Miller (57 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery) … DB Sam Cook (1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 9 PBU) … DL Marshall Johnson (29 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery)
Quick hits: The last time the Wildcats defeated the Mavericks was in 2013 when the Wildcats’ quarterback threw five touchdown passes in a 59-3 victory. That quarterback’s name was Patrick Mahomes.
Up next: Mount Pleasant at Marshall; Whitehouse at Pine Tree