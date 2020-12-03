Whitehouse (8-1, 5-1) at Texas High (9-0, 6-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium at Grim Park
Keep an eye on
Whitehouse: Joey Conflitti (144 of 224, 1,313 yards, 19 TD, 9 INT) … Matthew Gooden (174 carries, 1,020 yards, 7 TD) … Trevor Theiring (60 catches, 595 yards, 11 TD) … Braiden Mathews (79 tackles, 17 TFL) … Jack Clark (55 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 sacks) … Marshall Johnson (41 tackles, 20 TFL, 6 sacks) … Jayden Brandon (4 INT) … Mikevic Hall … Kris Roberts (3 FF) … DeCarlton Wilson … Reed Alexander
Texas High: DL Clayton Smith ... QB Brayson McHenry ... RB Braylon Stewart ... RB Vontry Anderson ... WR Rian Cellers ... WR Caden Miller … DL Jaylen Green ... Derrick Brown
Quick hits: A Texas High win will give the Tigers the outright district title. A Whitehouse win and a Pine Tree win over Hallsville will create a three-way tie for the district title … Texas High is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A Division II … The Tigers are led by Smith, who is the No. 3 weak-side defensive end in the country by 247sports … Cellers is committed to Texas Tech for baseball, while Clark has signed with Louisiana for baseball … Texas High is holding teams to 12.8 points per game.