Whitehouse (3-0) at Nacogdoches (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches
Keep an eye on
Whitehouse: Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti (62 of 85, 532 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT) … OL Garrett Feiden … LB Jack Clark … DL Marshall Johnson (15 tackles, 6 TFL) … WR Trevor Theiring (24 catches, 224 yards, 6 TD) … OL Jaylon Horton … DB Jaden Brandon … RB Matthew Gooden (51 carries, 214 yards, 2 TD) … LB Braiden Miller (29 tackles, 7 TFL) … LB/DB Erik Brody (14 tackles, 2 FF, 1 FR) … Kris Roberts … K Ben Harris
Nacogdoches: QB Reid Boyett (27 of 57, 399 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT) … WR Kevon Page (6 catches, 142 yards, 3 TD) … WR D’marea Weaver (5 catches, 119 yards, 1 TD) … Ke’Mazjay Deckard … Braxton Jones … Ryan Jenkins … Brennan Jones … K Christopher Landeros
Quick hits: This is the District 9-5A Division II opener … Braxton and Brennan Jones are the younger brothers of Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones. Braxton, a freshman, had 10 tackles in the Dragons’ last game … Clark recently competed in the Perfect Game WWBA World Championship in Florida … Whitehouse is holding opponents to 16.3 points per game.
Up next: Mount Pleasant at Whitehouse; Nacogdoches at Pine Tree