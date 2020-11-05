Whitehouse (5-0, 2-0) vs. Hallsville (0-4, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.ml Friday, Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville
Keep an eye on
Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti (89 of 134, 722 yards, 12 TD, 5 INT) … RB Matthew Gooden (94 carries, 491 yards, 4 TD) … WR Trevor Theiring (40 catches, 332 yards, 8 TD) … WR Reed Alexander (12 catcehs, 176 yards, 2 TD) … LB Braiden Miller (44 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries) … DL Marshall Johnson (25 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery)
Hallsville: QB Tyler Lee (81 of 159, 1,026 yards, 9 TD; 20 carries, 111 yards, 2 TD) … RB Elijah Nicholson (34 carries, 230 yards, 2 TD) … WR Carter Rogas (32 catches, 436 yards, 3 TD; 23 carries, 90 yards, 2 TD) … WR Brayden Walker (21 catches, 418 yards, 5 TD) … DL Alex Peralta … LB Carson Trainor … DB Malik Marsh
Quick hits: These two teams have met in each of the last two years in district play as the Wildcats defeated the Bobcats by a touchdown in each game. They also met in non-district in 2016-2017 where Whitehouse won 28-15 and 27-10.
Up next: Marshall at Whitehouse; Hallsville at Mount Pleasant