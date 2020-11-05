West Mesquite Wranglers (0-6, 0-2) vs. Tyler High Lions (0-4, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium (609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler, Texas 75701)
Radio: KTBB 97.1-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Reginald Coleman)
TV: KTPN Channel 9 (Cable); 51.2 and 36.9 (Over-the-air TV with antenna)
Streaming: KETK.com
Keep an eye on
West Mesquite: QB Craig Dale ... WR Eric Tennison ... WR Javion Jackson ... RB Briceon Walker ... OL Leonard Medrano ... TE Joshua Little ... CB Clivarion Walker ... DE Trevion Mitchell ...
Tyler: QB Eli Sanchez (8 of 18, 112 yards passing, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 4-3 rushing, 0 TDs) … RB Jacques Jones (19-181 yards rushing, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 9 yards) … C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Cornelius Hartsfield ... RG Sergio Munoz ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Ashton Williams ... A-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (5-81, TD) ... X-Rec Jakyron Lacy (6-47) ... Y-Rec Makavion Potts (21-301 yards, 1 TD) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (12-255, 2 TDs) ... K Kendell Howard (13 for 13 PATs, 3 for 5 FG) ... BE Ka'Darius Tave (6 tackles, 1 TFL) ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (17 tackles, 2 hurries) ... RE Preston Johnson (15 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 hurry) ... Lion Alijah Williams (17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 hurry) ... WLB Qudarium McMiller (24 tackles, 1 PD) ... MLB Jacob Villela (15 tackles, 2 TFL) ... SLB Jacques Jones (2 tackles, 1 TFL) ... CB Zachaun Williams (8 tackles, 4 pass defended) ... SS Xavier Tatum (30 tackles, 4 PD, 1 fumble recovery, 1 sack) ... FS Travion Ates (50 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 interceptions, 3 PD, 1 hurry) ... CB Keelan Erwin (19 tackles, 3 PD) ... P Baylor Gonzalez (7-36.0), Howard (2-53.0) ...
Quick hits: The Lions are favored by 17 points, according to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings. ... Tyler High ranked No. 50 in Class 5A Division I by TexasFootball.com, while the Wranglers are No. 81. ... Tyler leads the series with the Wranglers 2-0. ... West Mesquite has lost eight straight games, including four consecutive in district. ... The Lions have lost eight straight games as well and four consecutive in league play. ...
Up next: Wylie East at West Mesquite, Nov. 19; Tyler at Wylie East, Nov. 13.