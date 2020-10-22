Van (3-4, 0-1) at Bullard (6-2, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Panther Stadium, Bullard
Keep an eye on
Van: WR Javonta Thomas (39 catches, 430 yards, 6 TD; 78 carries, 515 yards, 12 TD) … QB Jackson Rainey (84 of 133, 1,082 yards, 11 TD, 6 INT; 47 carries, 166 yards, 2 TD) … DB Manny Moore (52 tackles) … RB Zion Dunn (66 carries, 247 yards) … WR Luka Koshev (24 catches, 392 yards, 4 TD) … WR Brayden Bradshaw (28 catches, 315 yards, 2 TD) … LB Beau Barton (50 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 sacks) … Garrett Florey (76 tackles, 5 TFL) … LB Mauricio Herrera (73 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 FF)
Bullard: QB Blake Blain … Connor Carson … Riley Long … Luke Williams … John Engle … Peyton Ellis … Cooper Callaway
Quick hits: Blain was 13 of 22 for 243 yards and five touchdowns last week against Brownsboro … Rainey threw for 312 yards last week against Mexia … Kozhev had 10 grabs for 157 yards and two touchdowns last week against Mexia … Bullard is averaging 41.3 point per game during a three-game winning streak.
Up next: Canton at Van; Bullard at Mexia