Van High School football quarterback Jackson Rainey watches the sideline signal during their first game of the season at home against Palestine on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

 Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Van (5-4, 2-1) vs. Brownsboro (1-6, 0-3)

When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Bear Stadium Brownsboro

Keep an eye on

Van: WR Javonta Thomas (47 catches, 491 yards, 7 TD; 128 carries, 799 yards, 20 TD) … QB Jackson Rainey (98 of 155, 1,264 yards, 13 TD, 6 INT) … DB Manny Moore (62 tackles) … RB Zion Dunn (76 carries, 292 yards, 1 TD) … WR Luka Koshev (32 catches, 525 yards, 4 TD) … WR Brayden Bradshaw (34 catches, 416 yards, 2 TD) … LB Beau Barton (65 tackles, 15 TFL, 3 sacks) … Garrett Florey (93 tackles, 5 TFL) … LB Mauricio Herrera (96 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 FF)

Brownsboro: Jaxyn Rogers (29 of 66, 339 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT) … Jatavien Sessions (53 carries, 278 yards, 5 TD) … Kyle Nichols (56 carries, 278 yards, 1 TD; 16 catches, 126 yards, 4 TD; 50 tackles, 7 sacks, 10 TFL) ….Dallis Tate (47 carries, 243 yards, 3 TD) … Ty Mckenzie (46 carries, 337 yards, 4 TD) … Shayden Jennings (29 carries, 279 yards, 2 TD) … Mickey Ray (81 tackles, 3 FR) … Jackson Epperson (2 INT)

Quick hits: Van has won two straight games to clinch a playoff spot … Moore intercepted a pass last week — the Vandals’ second interception of the season … Brownsboro is allowing 50.8 points per game during a four-game losing streak.

