Van High School football quarterback Jackson Rainey passes to Javonta Thomas during their first game of the season at home against Palestine on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Tiger Stadium, Malakoff

Van: WR Javonta Thomas (1 of 1, 8 yards, 1 TD; 10 catches, 114 yards, 1 TD; 7 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD) … QB Jackson Rainey (16 of 26, 183 yards, 2 TD) … RB Zion Dunn … LB Mauricio Herrera … DB Manny Moore … WR Luca Kozhev … DL KD Erskine … OL Britton McKinney … LB Kolby Kirk

Malakoff: QB Darion Peace ... WR Nathan Jones ... DL Zamir Ruiz

Quick hits: Malakoff opened the season with a 31-24 overtime loss to Class 3A Division I No. 2 Grandview … Four of Malakoff’s six losses since 2018 have been to Grandview, which has won two straight state titles … Thomas had a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a 33-7 win over Palestine.

Up next: Van at Lindale; Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill at Malakoff

