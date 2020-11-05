Tyler Legacy vs. Dallas Skyline

Tyler Legacy running back Bryson Donnell (6) turns the corner against Dallas Skyline defender Anthony Davis (6) early in the first quarter of Friday's District 10-6A football game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. 

Tyler Legacy (2-3, 0-1) vs. Rockwall (5-1, 2-0)

When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, Rockwall

Keep an eye on

Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (83 carries, 882 yards, 9 TDs) ... RB Bryson Donnell (58 carries, 400 yards, 4 TDs; 9 catches, 67 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (34 of 69, 412 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INT) ... WR LaDavion Butler (7 catches, 105 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Nick Bennett … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … DL Garfield Lawrence … DL Chris Harris ... DB Jakelyn Morgan ... DB Cayden Starks ... LB Josh Olivares ... DB Aaron Sears ... LB Jack Janis ... DB KJ Humber

Rockwall: QB Braedyn Locke (122 of 192, 1,768 yards, 19 TD, 1 INT) … Zach Hernandez (92 carries, 486 yards, 3 TD) … Lake Bennett (37 carries, 166 yards, 5 TD) … WR Caden Marshall (32 catches, 579 yards, 6 TD) … WR Brenden Bayes (23 catches, 341 yards, 3 TD) … WR Jax Johnson (22 catches, 495 yards, 5 TD) … Brennan Ray (22 catches, 231 yards, 5 TD) … Goodnews Iwuamadi (21 catches, 219 yards, 3 TD) … Corey Kelley (60 tackles) … Gage Elder (60 tackles, 6 TFL) … Dawson Hunt (55 tackles, 5 TFL) … K Ethan Spearman (3-4 FG, long of 49)

Quick hits: Rockwall is ranked No. 21 in Class 6A … Legacy has dropped three straight since opening the season with wins over Lufkin and Tyler High … Rockwall’s lone loss was to Class 5A Division I No. 2 Highland Park, 46-18. The Yellowjackets are averaging 51.6 points per game in their wins … Legacy is averaging 55 points per game in its wins, but has been held to 21 points per game in its past three contests

Up next: Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy; Rockwall at Dallas Skyline

