Tyler Legacy (2-3, 0-1) vs. Rockwall (5-1, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, Rockwall
Keep an eye on
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (83 carries, 882 yards, 9 TDs) ... RB Bryson Donnell (58 carries, 400 yards, 4 TDs; 9 catches, 67 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (34 of 69, 412 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INT) ... WR LaDavion Butler (7 catches, 105 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Nick Bennett … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … DL Garfield Lawrence … DL Chris Harris ... DB Jakelyn Morgan ... DB Cayden Starks ... LB Josh Olivares ... DB Aaron Sears ... LB Jack Janis ... DB KJ Humber
Rockwall: QB Braedyn Locke (122 of 192, 1,768 yards, 19 TD, 1 INT) … Zach Hernandez (92 carries, 486 yards, 3 TD) … Lake Bennett (37 carries, 166 yards, 5 TD) … WR Caden Marshall (32 catches, 579 yards, 6 TD) … WR Brenden Bayes (23 catches, 341 yards, 3 TD) … WR Jax Johnson (22 catches, 495 yards, 5 TD) … Brennan Ray (22 catches, 231 yards, 5 TD) … Goodnews Iwuamadi (21 catches, 219 yards, 3 TD) … Corey Kelley (60 tackles) … Gage Elder (60 tackles, 6 TFL) … Dawson Hunt (55 tackles, 5 TFL) … K Ethan Spearman (3-4 FG, long of 49)
Quick hits: Rockwall is ranked No. 21 in Class 6A … Legacy has dropped three straight since opening the season with wins over Lufkin and Tyler High … Rockwall’s lone loss was to Class 5A Division I No. 2 Highland Park, 46-18. The Yellowjackets are averaging 51.6 points per game in their wins … Legacy is averaging 55 points per game in its wins, but has been held to 21 points per game in its past three contests
Up next: Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy; Rockwall at Dallas Skyline