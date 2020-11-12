Tyler High Lions (1-4, 1-1) at Wylie East Raiders (1-4, 0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wylie Stadium (FM 544 at Country Club Road, Wylie, Texas 75098) (Two blocks south of Hwy. 544 East, behind Wylie High School, in front of Founders Park)
Radio: KTBB 97.1-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Reginald Coleman)
Keep an eye on
Tyler: QB Eli Sanchez (18 of 36, 235 yards passing, 1 TDs, 3 INT; 9-30 rushing, 0 TDs) … RB Derrick McFall (37-238, TD)… C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Cornelius Hartsfield ... RG Sergio Munoz ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Ashton Williams ... A-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (5-81, TD) ... X-Rec Jakyron Lacy (6-47) ... Y-Rec Makavion Potts (25-437 yards, 1 TD) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (14-300, 3 TDs) ... K Kendell Howard (14 for 14 PATs, 4 for 8 FG) ... BE Jace Sanford (1 tackle) ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (21 tackles, ½ sack, 5 hurries) ... RE Preston Johnson (17 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 hurry) ... Lion Alijah Williams (17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 hurry) ... WLB Qudarium McMiller (28 tackles, 1 PD, 1 hurry) ... MLB Jacob Villela (19 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 caused fumble) ... SLB Jacques Jones (6 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD) ... CB Zachaun Williams (9 tackles, 4 pass defended) ... SS Xavier Tatum (32 tackles, 5 PD, 1 fumble recovery, 1 sack) ... FS Travion Ates (54 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 interceptions, 5 PD, 1 hurry) ... CB Keelan Erwin (21 tackles, 6 PD) ... P Baylor Gonzalez (7-36.0), Howard (3-45.3) ...
Wylie East: RB Christian Johnson ... QB Terrell Washington Jr. ... WR Tyler Jackson ... WR Darren Quickley ... DL William Schulmeistrat ... DL Reggie Brooks ... OL Javan Lopez ... DB Maddox Fraley ...
Quick hits: This is a District 7-5A Division I game. ... The winner is more-than-likely a win away from clinching a playoff berth. ... The Lions are favored by 16 points, according to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings. ... Tyler leads the series with the Raiders 2-0. ... Last week, Tyler defeated West Mesquite 10-3, while the Raiders lost to McKinney North 52-31. ...
Up next: Highland Park at Tyler, Nov. 20; Wylie East at West Mesquite, Nov. 19;