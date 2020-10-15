Tyler High Lions (0-2) vs. Mesquite Horn Jaguars (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, E.H. Hanby Stadium (Capacity: 12,000 — 2,000 allowed on visitors' side; Playing Surface: Turf; 410 E. Davis, Mesquite, Texas 75149)
Radio: KTBB 97.5-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Reginald Coleman);
Keep an eye on
Tyler: QB Ken’Yontae Pinkard (29-54, 553 yards passing, 3 TDs, 3 INT; 25-90 rushing, 3 TDs) … RB Kameron Medlock (24-125 yards rushing, TD; 1 reception, 7 yards) … C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Sergio Munoz ... RG Cornelius Hartsfield ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Mitchell Elder ... A-Rec Makavion Potts (13-259 yards, 2 TDs) ... X-Rec Jakyron Lacy (1-18) ... Y-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (3-30) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (8-194, 2 TDs) ... K Kendell Howard (7 for 7 PATs) ... BE Jace Sanford ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (9 tackles) ... RE Preston Johnson (8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks) ... Lion Jacques Jones (3 tackles) ... MLB Qudarium McMiller (12 tackles) ... SLB Tory Howland (3 tackles) ... WLB Eric Munoz ... CB Zachaun Williams (5 tackles, 3 pass defended) ... SS Xavier Tatum (13 tackles, 3 PD) ... FS Travion Ates (29 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 interceptions, 1 PD) ... CB Keelan Erwin (13 tackles, 2 PD) ... P Baylor Gonzalez (6-35.7)
Mesquite Horn: QB Trey McGill (26 of 53, 283 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) ... RB Camden Tyler (Rushing: 33-266, 2 TDs; Receiving: 4-17) ... RB Eddryk Ruff (32-159, TD) ... WR Chris Dawn Jr. (8-124) ... WR Marquis Edwards (5-37) ... OL James Collins ... OL Nathan Luna ... DB Darrius White (20 tackles) ... LB Tarance Johnson (20 tackles) ... DB Charles Demmings (2 INTs) ...
Quick hits: The Lions are favored by two points, according to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings. ... Horn is ranked 135 in Class 6A by TexasFootball.com (245 teams in Class 6A) and Tyler is ranked No. 33 in Class 5A Division I (129 teams). ... The Jaguars are 1-2 on the season. Horn opened the season on Sept. 25 by defeating Richardson J.J. Pearce, 31-24, followed by losses to Odessa Permian (51-10) and Arlington Bowie (31-3). ... This is the 12th meeting between the Lions and Jaguars with Tyler holding a 6-5 lead. In the last meeting Horn upset the then No. 6 Lions, 39-17, in Tyler in 2019. Before that meeting the Lions won 48-44 in Mesquite to clinch the district championship in 2018 on a 49-yard Hail Mary pass from quarterback Devlen Woods to Ke’Andre Street with no time on the clock. ... The Lions are 0-2 on the season with losses to Texas High (41-21) and Tyler Legacy (40-28). Last week's game at Nacogdoches was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. ... Tyler ranks No. 12 in all-time wins in Texas high school football with 720 victories, three behind Corsicana, according to Tyler's Joe Lee Smith's TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com. ... Tyler High's first recorded season was in 1906. The Lions have a record of 720-394-41 with three state championships — 1930, 1973 and 1994 — and two runners-up finish — 1955 and 2000. The Lions have 38 playoffs appearances and 28 district titles with 18 10-win seasons. Their last league title was in 2018. ... Mesquite Horn, whose first season was recorded in 2002, has a record of 104-98-0. The Jaguars have 11 postseason appearances with two district titles, the last in 2017. Horn's streak of 11-straight playoff appearances was snapped last year when the Jags were 3-7.
Up next: Tyler High at McKinney North (McKinney ISD Stadium), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 (District 7-5A Division I opener); North Mesquite at Mesquite Horn (E.H. Hanby Stadium), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 (District 10-6A opener).