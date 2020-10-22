Tyler High Lions (0-3) vs. McKinney North Bulldogs (0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, McKinney ISD Stadium (Capacity: 12,000; Playing Surface: Turf; 4201 S. Hardin Blvd., McKinney, Texas 75070)
Radio: The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Reginald Coleman)
Keep an eye on
Tyler: QB Ken’Yontae Pinkard (34-62, 673 yards passing, 5 TDs, 3 INT; 44-130 rushing, 3 TDs) … RB Kameron Medlock (42-223 yards rushing, TD; 1 reception, 7 yards) … C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Sergio Munoz ... RG Andre Williams ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Cornelius Hartsfield ... A-Rec Makavion Potts (15-301 yards, 1 TD) ... X-Rec Jakyron Lacy (1-18) ... Y-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (5-81, TD) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (8-194, 2 TDs) ... K Kendell Howard (10 for 10 PATs, 2 for 3 FG) ... BE Jace Sanford (1 tackle) ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (14 tackles) ... RE Preston Johnson (9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 caused fumble) ... Lion Alijah Williams (5 tackles) ... WLB Qudarium McMiller (19 tackles) ... MLB Jacob Villela (8 tackles, 2 TFL) ... SLB Jacques Jones (2 tackles, 1 TFL) ... CB Zachaun Williams (6 tackles, 4 pass defended) ... SS Xavier Tatum (21 tackles, 4 PD. 1 fumble recovery) ... FS Travion Ates (42 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 interceptions, 2 PD) ... CB Keelan Erwin (16 tackles, 2 PD) ... P Baylor Gonzalez (7-36.0)
McKinney North: WR J.J. Henry (12 catches, 278 yards, 5 TDs) ... TE/DE Dylan Frazier ... RB Jaydan Smith ... Luke Paley ... LB Jake McClain ... K Tyler Huettel ... DB Michael Norris ... QB Hayden Richardson.
Quick hits: The Lions are favored by two points, according to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings. ... Tyler High ranked No. 42 in Class 5A Division I by TexasFootball.com, while the Bulldogs are No. 52. ... Tyler leads the series with McKinney North 2-1. The Bulldogs won last year's game in McKinney, 36-28, on cold, rainy night. ... The Bulldogs won the district championship last year, but graduated much of its offensive firepower. ... This is a matchup of the past two district champions — Lions (2018) and Bulldogs (2019). ...
Up next: Tyler High, bye (next game: West Mesquite at Tyler High, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 6); McKinney North at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30)