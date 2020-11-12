Tyler Bishop Gorman Crusader (1-3, 1-3) at Arlington Pantego Christian Panthers (5-0, 3-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Martin High School Stadium (4501 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington, Texas 76016)
Keep an eye on
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Dozie Ifeadi ... QB Anthany Smith ... DB Darryl Jones ... TE/DE Ariel Llubers ... LB/RB Keith Rockwell ... OLB/WR Donovan Dodd ... ILB/RB Amare Howard ... OL Aaron Ekwuruke ... REC Donovan Dodd
Arlington Pantego: RB Mylon Hicks ... QB Kaden Paladini ... DL Jayden Jones ... WR Cort MacDonald ... LB Dylan Spain ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division III/IV District 2 game. ... Arlington Pantego is favored by 48 points according to TexasFootball.com. ... Gorman scored a 28-14 win over Loop 323 rival All Saints on Oct. 30. QB Anthany "AJ" Smith had an outstanding game, rushed for 216 yards and tossing for 80 yards. ... The Crusaders did not play last week against Waco Reicher due to numerous injuries. ... Myion Hicks leads the Panthers in rushing with 634 yards and eight touchdowns on 61 carries.