Tyler High Lions (2-5, 2-2) vs. Sherman Bearcats (3-4, 2-1)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday, Bearcat Stadium (200 N. Rusk, Sherman, Texas 75090)
Radio: The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Reginald Coleman)
Keep an eye on
Sherman: RB Andrew Nehrbass ... QB Tate Bethel ... WR Benji Omayebu ... WR Jacoby Hunt ...
Tyler: QB Eli Sanchez (46 of 91, 642 yards passing, 3 TDs, 5 INT; 20-25 rushing) … RB Derrick McFall (46-272, TD)… C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Cornelius Hartsfield ... RG Sergio Munoz ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Ashton Williams ... A-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (11-124, TD) ... X-Rec Jakyron Lacy (7-96, TD) ... Y-Rec Makavion Potts (33-521 yards, 1 TD) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (21-462, 4 TDs) ... K Kendell Howard (17 for 18 PATs, 4 for 8 FG)/Saul Perez (1 for 1 PATS, 1 for 1 FG) ... BE Ashton Williams (18 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 hurries) ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (25 tackles, ½ sack, 5 hurries) ... RE Preston Johnson (22 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 hurry) ... Lion Alijah Williams (31 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 hurries, 1 sack, 1 caused fumble) ... WLB Tory Howland (14 tackles, 1 hurry) ... MLB Jacob Villela (26 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 caused fumbles, 1 hurry) ... SLB Jacques Jones (7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 fumble recovery) ... CB Zachaun Williams (13 tackles, 5 PD) ... SS Xavier Tatum (45 tackles, 10 PD, 1 FR, 1 sack) ... FS Travion Ates (81 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 interceptions, 7 PD, 1 hurry, 1 FR) ... CB Keelan Erwin (28 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 PD) ... P Howard (12-37.3) ...
Quick hits: This is a District 7-5A Division I game. ... The Lions, who lead the series with Sherman 6-2, is traveling to the Bearcats for the second straight year. In 2019, Sherman rallied to beat the Lions, 32-27, but missed the playoffs. Tyler was the No. 3 seed. ... Tyler is 2-2 in district, while the Bearcats are 2-1 after their game against Longview was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. Lions coach Ricklan Holmes said the game is a "must for us as far as playoff seeding. If we win out we could get the No. 2 seed, but a loss could result in third or fourth." ... Sherman's Bethel is a standout baseball player, who pitches and can play all infield positions. ... Sherman is an 8-point favorite according to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com. ... The Bearcats are ranked No. 42 by the TexasFootball.com website, while the Lions are No. 51. ... Last week, Sherman defeated McKinney North, 44-35. The Bearcats were leading 37-35 with 2:30 left in the game when there was a power shortage at McKinney ISD Stadium. They moved the game to Ron Poe Stadium to finish the contest. ... Tyler lost to Highland Park 49-10 in the Rose City.
Up next: Longview at Tyler, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 4; Sherman at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 4.