Reid Williams

 Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler All Saints Trojans (1-1) vs. Lubbock Trinity Christian Lions (3-4)

When/Where: 1 p.m. Saturday,  Clyde Bulldog Stadium (500 Hays Road, Clyde, Texas 79510)

Keep an eye on

All Saints: QB Reid Williams ... A/WLB Will Morgan ... H/FS Cayden Mitcham ... Z/CB Nick Davis ... Y/SS Patrick Hallmark ... X Blake Foster ... LT/DT Logan Haley ... LG Isaac Diaz ... C Jake Lewis ... RG/NG Parker Bracken ... RT Thomas Goughnour ... HLB Caleb Heldman ... ELB Harrison Williams ... MLB Dustyn Rose ... SLB Cameron Reid ... CB Garrett Huffman ...

Lubbock Trinity Christian: QB Davis Reeves ... 

Quick hits: This is a TAPPS Division III bi-district playoff game. ... The Trojans have qualified for the playoffs for the fourth time in school history and will be seeking their first postseason win. ... The Lions are ranked No. 36 by TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com, while All Saints is No. 92. ... 

Up next: Winner advances to area to face Arlington Pantego Christian

