When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bulldog Stadium, New Chapel Hill
Keep an eye on
Splendora: ATH Jagger Kennedy (485 yards passing, 3 TD; 478 yards receiving; 6 INT) … OL/DL Austin Elliott … RB/DB Andrew Hernandez … RB/LB Zane Obregon
Chapel Hill: DL Mason Mumphrey … LB Max Richardson … WR/DB Solomon Macfoy … QB Cameron Ford (1,300 yards passing, 6 TD; 540 yards rushing, 6 TD) … ATH Tyson Berry (40 catches, 504 yards) … ATH Ilonzo McGregor (23 catches, 340 yards, 3 TD) … RB/LB JK Davis … OL Keviyan Huddleston … OL Trey Hudson
Quick hits: Chapel Hill was originally supposed to open the season against Greenville, but the UIL announcing that Class 5A and 6A programs would start the season later forced the Bulldogs to change their non-district schedule. Chapel Hill added a Splendora team that went 5-4 last season … Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan and Splendora head coach Marcus Schulz were teammates at Austin College. Jeff’s brother, Matt Riordan, is the offensive coordinator for Splendora … Ford takes over at quarterback for the Bulldogs after starting for Class 5A Tyler last season … These two teams could also meet in the bi-district round of the playoffs as District 9-4A Division I and District 10-4A Division I are matched up in the first round.
Up next: Boerne at Splendora; Kaufman at Chapel Hill