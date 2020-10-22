Rusk (4-3, 1-1) vs. Carthage (5-0, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
Keep an eye on
Rusk: Owen McCown (65 of 129, 78 yards, 8 TD, 2 Int; 59 carries, 274 yards, 6 TD) … Alex Jones (81 carries, 598 yards, 9 TD) … Joseph McGowan (29 catches, 399 yards, 6 TD) … Landon Gates (92 tackles) … Caleb Ferrara (108 tackles) …
Carthage: Kai Horton (72 of 107, 1,090 yards, 10 TD, 2 Int) … Mason Courtney (90 carries, 586 yards, 13 Td; 10 catches, 108 yards) … Montrel Hatten (15 catches, 236 yards, 3 TD) … Craig McNew (17 catches, 280 yards, 1 TD) … Braeden Wade (14 catches, 223 yards, 2 TD) … Kip Lewis (60 tackles, 8 TFL, 10 QB pressures) … Camden Foster (44 tackles, 2 sacks) … Zay Woods (5 interceptions)
Quick hits: When Carthage’s passing game struggled last week against Jasper, workhorse Courtney took over with 23 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns
Up next: Shepherd at Rusk; Madisonville at Carthage