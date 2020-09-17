Rusk (2-1) at Bullard (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Panther Stadium, Bullard
Keep an eye on
Rusk: QB Owen McCown (34 of 73, 440 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT; 30 carries, 126 yards, 3 TD) … RB Alex Jones (24 carries, 118 yards, 2 TD) … WR Joseph McGowan (15 catches, 157 yards, 3 TD) … LB Caleb Ferrara (45 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 FF) … DL Monterrian Hollins (16 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks) … LB Nathaniel Yancey (19 tackles, 4 TFL) … DL Bradley Parker (25 tackles, 2 TFL) … DB Aiden McCown (1 INT) … LB Landon Gates (37 tackles, 3 FF)
Bullard: QB Blake Blain … QB Cooper Callaway … RB Landon Wheeler … LB John Engle …OL Peyton Ellis … LB Luke Williams
Quick hits: Bullard scored 49 points last week after combining for 24 points in the first two games … Rusk is coming off of its first loss — 23-13 setback to Palestine.
Up next: Brownsboro at Rusk; Bullard at Spring Hill