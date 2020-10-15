Pulaski Academy (6-0) at Tyler Legacy (2-1)
When/Where: 6 tonight; CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Pulaski Academy: QB Charlie Fiser (97 of 154, 1,251 yards, 15 TD, 6 INT) … QB Nolen Bruffett (74 of 123, 1,005 yards, 11 TD, 6 INT) … RB Joseph Himon (90 carries, 954 yards, 9 TD; 30 catches, 302 yards, 2 TD) … WR Jalyn Witcher (37 catches, 587 yards, 9 TD) … WR Caleb Nichols (33 catches, 255 yards, 2 TD) … WR Cooper White (31 catches, 752 yards, 9 TD) … WR Dylan Allison (28 catches, 286 yards, 4 TD) … Josiah Johnson (82 tackles, 4 TFL) … Liam Dyck (54 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 FR) … Futa Shinkawa (53 tackles, 8 TFL) … Harrison Lane (4 INT)
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (54 carries, 562 yards, 6 TDs) ... RB Bryson Donnell (29 carries, 281 yards, 3 TDs; 5 catches, 57 yards, TD) ... QB Trent Adams (23 of 43, 252 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR LaDavion Butler … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … DL Garfield Lawrence ... DB Jakelyn Morgan (2 PBUs) ... DB Cayden Starks ... LB Josh Olivares ... DB Aaron Sears ... LB Jack Janis ... DB KJ Humber
Quick hits: Pulaski Academy — from Little Rock, Arkansas — doesn’t punt. They don’t field punts, either. They also onside kick after each score … Pulaski head coach Kevin Kelley was the 2016 USA Today National Coach of the Year, and he has been featured by HBO Real Sports, ESPN, NFL films, Time Magazine and the New York Times. He also appeared on National Geographic’s “Brain Games.” … Notable Pulaski Academy alumni are Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry and Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee … Pulaski is averaging 45.3 points per game … Legacy was averaging 55 points per game before a 37-14 loss to Longview.
Up next: Pulaski at Little Rock Christian Academy; Tyler Legacy is off