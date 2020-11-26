Mineola (11-1) vs. Mount Vernon (10-2)
When/Where: 1 p.m. Friday, Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Keep an eye on
Mineola: RB/LB Trevion Sneed (314 carries, 2,970 yards, 35 TD; 136 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 INT, 2 FR) … RB/LB Dawson Pendergrass (127 carries, 1,203 yards, 19 TD; 31 catches, 542 yards, 7 TD; 60 tackles, 6 INT) … QB TJ Moreland (40 of 72, 632 yards, 9 TD, 6 INT; 39 carries, 232 yards, 3 TD; 3 INT on defense) … LB Hunter Wright (99 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 FF) … LB Kobe Kendrick (110 tackles, 13 TFL, 5 sacks) … OL/DL Jackson Anderson (6 sacks) … OL Nate Griffin … OL Isaiah Gardner … OL Kaleb Barton … OL Dawson Elmore … Thomas Hooton (65 tackles, 2 INT) … Coy Anderson (63 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 FF)
Mount Vernon: Brock Nellor … Caydon Coffman … Nick Lacy … Daniel Hamberg … Boston Morris … Hayden Nuziard
Quick hits: Mineola’s lone loss this season was to Mount Vernon — 23-20 on Oct. 9 … Mineola is averaging 52.5 points per game since that loss to Mount Vernon … Kendrick and Wright both caught touchdown passes in last week’s win over Dallas Madison — the first receiving touchdowns for Mineola this season not scored by Pendergrass and the first two offensive touchdowns for Mineola not scored by Sneed, Pendergrass or Moreland … Mount Vernon won three straight since consecutive losses to Winnsboro and Pottsboro … Mount Vernon is coached by former University of Houston and Baylor head coach Art Briles.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Malakoff vs. Grandview