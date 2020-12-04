Mesquite Horn (3-6, 1-4) at Tyler Legacy (4-5, 2-3)
When/Where: 3 p.m. Saturday, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Mesquite Horn: Darrius White (71 of 157, 1,233 yards, 12 TD, 11 INT; 111 carries, 658 yards, 7 TD; 20 tackles) … RB Camden Tyler (71 carries, 419 yards, 3 TD; 21 catches, 295 yards, 2 TD)... RB Eddryk Ruff (45 carries, 218 yards, 2 TD) ... WR Chris Dawn Jr. (22 catches, 488 yards, 6 TD) ... WR Xavier Brown (21 catches, 435 yards, 6 TD) ... OL James Collins ... OL Nathan Luna ... LB Tarance Johnson (75 tackles, 4 TFL) ... DB Charles Demmings (4 INT)
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (156 carries, 1,370 yards, 16 TDs; 19 catches, 348 yards, 9 TD) ... RB Bryson Donnell (119 carries, 820 yards, 9 TD; 10 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (68 of 133, 854 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INT; 40 carries, 178 yards, 5 TD) ... WR LaDavion Butler (14 catches, 135 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Nick Bennett (9 catches, 186 yards, 3 TD) … WR Kasen Carpenter (11 catches, 136 yards, 2 TD) … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … DL Garfield Lawrence (30 tackles, 4 sacks) … DL Chris Harris ... DB Jakelyn Morgan ... DB Cayden Starks ... LB Josh Olivares ... DB Aaron Sears (40 tackles) ... LB Jack Janis (53 tackles, 4 sacks) ... DB KJ Humber … DB La’Brendo Flowers … LB Carson Gallagher
Quick hits: This game was originally scheduled for Nov. 13, but was canceled due to COVID-19 just hours before kickoff … Legacy has won two straight games after a five-game losing streak … A win will send Legacy to the playoffs. A Horn win will create multiple possible scenarios depending on the margin of the final score and what happens in the North Mesquite vs. Mesquite game on Saturday … Legacy had two Division I commitments this week — defensive Lawrence to Kansas and Daniels to Air Force … Tyler ISD home games will be broadcast on KTPN (Suddenlink channel 9), as well as on channels 51.2 and 36.9 on over-the-air TV with antenna) and streamed online at KETK.com … The game will be on the radio on The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon on the call.