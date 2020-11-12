Mesquite Horn (2-5, 0-3) vs Tyler Legacy (2-4, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Mesquite Horn: Darrius White (58 of 118, 1,098 yards, 12 TD, 8 INT; 74 carries, 442 yards, 5 TD; 20 tackles) ... RB Camden Tyler (71 carries, 419 yards, 3 TD; 21 catches, 295 yards, 2 TD) ... RB Eddryk Ruff (44 carries, 213 yards, 1 TD) ... WR Chris Dawn Jr. (22 catches, 488 yards, 6 TD) ... WR Xavier Brown (15 catches, 358 yards, 6 TD) ... OL James Collins ... OL Nathan Luna ... LB Tarance Johnson (61 tackles, 4 TFL) ... DB Charles Demmings (3 INT)
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (121 carries, 1,085 yards, 11 TDs; 5 catches, 107 yards, 4 TD) ... RB Bryson Donnell (78 carries, 503 yards, 5 TD; 9 catches, 67 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (38 of 80, 485 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INT; 31 carries, 129 yards, 4 TD) ... WR LaDavion Butler (7 catches, 105 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Nick Bennett (6 catches, 132 yards, 3 TD) … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … DL Garfield Lawrence (30 tackles, 4 sacks) … DL Chris Harris ... DB Jakelyn Morgan ... DB Cayden Starks ... LB Josh Olivares ... DB Aaron Sears (40 tackles) ... LB Jack Janis (53 tackles,4 sacks) ... DB KJ Humber
Quick hits: Legacy has dropped four straight since opening the season with wins over Lufkin and Tyler High … The Red Raiders ended the regular season with a win over Mesquite Horn last year to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 … Horn has allowed 123 points the past two weeks … Horn’s lone win in its past six games was a 41-27 victory over Tyler High.
Up next: Dallas Skyline at Mesquite Horn; Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite