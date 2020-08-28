When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Lions Stadium, Kaufman
Keep an eye on
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (1,422 yards rushing, 27 TD; 645 yards receiving, 5 TD) … WR/DB Airik Williams (5 INT) … QB Sam Peterson (1,013 yards passing, 11 TD, 2 INT) … LB Jaret Allen … WR/DL Jaymond Jackson … WR/DB Jacob Seekford … OL Luke Sandifer … RB/DB DJ Walton … DB Corey Sanders … DL Jessie Hamelink … OL/DL Kieler Miller … OL Moses Medrano … K Landon Love
Kaufman: QB/LB LaDamian Bailey … WR/DB Darius McGee (6 INT) … WR/DB Daylon Dickerson (28 catches, 336 yards, 5 TD) … OL/DL Taton Hicks … RB/DB Raikyviun Shaw
Quick hits: Jenkins is a four-star recruit who is committed to Baylor … Jackson is a three-star recruit with offers from Louisiana-Monroe, SMU and Southern Miss … Lindale defeated Kaufman 45-10 at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in the 2019 season opener.
Up next: Lindale at Midlothian Heritage; Kaufman at Chapel Hill