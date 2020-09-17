Lindale (2-1) at Gilmer (3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Keep an eye on
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (73 carries, 345 yards, 4 TDs) … DB Airik Williams … QB Sam Peterson (40 of 78, 525 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT) … WR Jacob Seekford (10 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD) … DL/WR Jaymond Jackson … Jaret Allen ... K Landon Love … DB D.J. Walton
Gilmer: WR Mason Hurt (9 catches, 205 yards) … QB Brandon Tennison (45 of 66, 936 yards, 9 TD, 2 INT; 36 carries, 196 yards, 3 TD) … WR Marshae Spraglin (9 catches, 211 yards, 3 TD) … WR Dylan Fluellen (3 catches, 102 yards, 1 TD) … WR Rohan Fluellen (11 catches, 104 yards, 2 TD) … Luke Watson (22 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks) … LB Jett Jones (27 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks)
Quick hits: Williams intercepted three passes in the second quarter last week against Van … Gilmer has scored 55, 22 and 73 points in its three games … Tennison threw for 394 yards and four touchdowns against Atlanta … The namesake of the stadium, Jeff Traylor, led UTSA to an overtime win over Texas State on Saturday in his collegiate head coaching debut.
Up next: Mabank at Lindale; Carthage at Gilmer