Lindale (5-2, 3-0) at Athens (4-2, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bruce Field, Athens
Keep an eye on
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (161 carries, 1,214 yards, 17 TD; 12 catches, 97 yards, 2 TD) … DB Airik Williams (51 tackles, 4 INT; 1 return TD) … QB/P Sam Peterson (96 of 170, 1,242 yards, 18 TD, 5 INT; 37 punt average) … WR Jacob Seekford (31 catches, 447 yards, 5 TD) … DL/WR Jaymond Jackson (31 tackles, 4.5 sacks; 5 catches, 63 yards, 3 TD) … LB Jaret Allen (32 tackles, 8 sacks) ... K Landon Love (4-5 FG, long of 36) … DB D.J. Walton (26 tackles) … OL Luke Sandifer … Colton Widemon (45 tackles)
Athens: Tivon Arroyo … Nathan Sims … Jarred Duff … D’andre Thompson … Connor Clay
Quick hits: Jenkins rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns last week against Henderson … Lindale has won three straight games in dominant fashion since a 56-49 loss to Gilmer … Athens has been held to 25 total points in two district games after averaging 50 points per game in non-district play.
Up next: Lindale is off; Athens at Palestine