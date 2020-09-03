When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bulldog Stadium, New Chapel Hill
Keep an eye on
Kaufman: RB Braxton Garmon (75 yards rushing, 2 TD) … QB/LB LaDamian Bailey … WR/DB Darius McGee … WR/DB Daylon Dickerson
Chapel Hill: QB Cameron Ford (12 of 18, 316 yards, 5 TD; 9 carries, 73 yards, 2 TD) … ATH Tyson Berry … ATH Ilonzo McGregor (4 catches, 90 yards) … ATH Solomon Macfoy … WR/DB Amorrian “Bam” Ford (3 catches, 153 yards, 3 TD; 1 INT) … LB JaTavion Watson (10 tackles, 2 sacks) … ATH Jordan Ford … LB Max Richardson (3 TFL, 1 INT) … DL Ahstin Watkins … K Adolfo Tamayo … OL Trey Hudson … OL Keviyan Huddleston
Quick hits: Ford, who was the starting quarterback at John Tyler last season, was named the Built Ford Tough Texas Class 4A Player of the Week and the Tyler Morning Telegraph Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 65-33 win over Splendora … Chapel Hill was originally scheduled to play rival Whitehouse this week.
Up next: Henderson at Kaufman; Terrell at Chapel Hill