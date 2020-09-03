08292020_tmt_news_football_11.jpg

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs gather on the field Friday night during a timeout to discuss strategy during the school’s first football game of the season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Ben Fenton/Tyler Morning Telegraph

When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bulldog Stadium, New Chapel Hill

Keep an eye on

Kaufman: RB Braxton Garmon (75 yards rushing, 2 TD) … QB/LB LaDamian Bailey … WR/DB Darius McGee … WR/DB Daylon Dickerson

Chapel Hill: QB Cameron Ford (12 of 18, 316 yards, 5 TD; 9 carries, 73 yards, 2 TD) … ATH Tyson Berry … ATH Ilonzo McGregor (4 catches, 90 yards) … ATH Solomon Macfoy … WR/DB Amorrian “Bam” Ford (3 catches, 153 yards, 3 TD; 1 INT) … LB JaTavion Watson (10 tackles, 2 sacks) … ATH Jordan Ford … LB Max Richardson (3 TFL, 1 INT) … DL Ahstin Watkins … K Adolfo Tamayo … OL Trey Hudson … OL Keviyan Huddleston

Quick hits: Ford, who was the starting quarterback at John Tyler last season, was named the Built Ford Tough Texas Class 4A Player of the Week and the Tyler Morning Telegraph Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 65-33 win over Splendora … Chapel Hill was originally scheduled to play rival Whitehouse this week.

Up next: Henderson at Kaufman; Terrell at Chapel Hill

