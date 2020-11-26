Jacksonville (1-7, 1-4) at Whitehouse (7-1, 4-1)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
Keep an eye on
Jacksonville: QB Patrick Clater … Dominikk Hinojosa … Brison Tatum … Kasey Canady … Karmelo Clayborne… Devin McCuin
Whitehouse: Joey Conflitti (133 of 206, 1,171 yards, 16 TD, 9 INT) … Matthew Gooden (155 carries, 878 yards, 7 TD) … Trevor Theiring (57 catches, 558 yards, 10 TD) … Braiden Mathews (72 tackles, 15 TFL) … Jack Clark (49 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 sacks) … Marshall Johnson (38 tackles, 17 TFL, 4 sacks) … Jayden Brandon (3 INT) … Mikevic Hall … Kris Roberts (3 FF)
Quick hits: Jacksonville is allowing 44.3 points per game … Whitehouse is coming off its first loss of the season — 27-14 at Pine Tree. The 27 points was the most Whitehouse has allowed in a game this season … Gooden has five straight games of at least 100 yards rushing … Theiring had at least seven receptions in the first six games of the season. He has six total receptions the past two weeks. The Wildcats will look to get him the ball in this one.
Up next: Mount Pleasant at Jacksonville; Whitehouse at Texas High