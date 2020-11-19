No. 2 Highland Park Scots (5-0, 3-0) vs. Tyler High Lions (2-4, 2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium (609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler, Texas 75701)
Radio: The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Trevor Peele)
Keep an eye on
Highland Park: QB Brayden Schager ... RB Brooks Bond ... RT Henry Hagenbuch ... RB Grant Gibson ... C Will Gibson ... LG Sam Morse ... LT Jack Leyer ... C-Rec Sam Sessions ... A-Rec John Rutledge ... Z-Rec Jackson Heis ... X-Rec Will Pettijohn ... DE Jack Curtis ... NG Isaiah Pedack ... DE Cameron Laurie ... OLB Mason Gallas ... OLB George Wright ... ILB Marshall Landwehr ... ILB Patrick Turner ... CB Johnny Herring ... CB Ford Frazar ... SS Walker Cobb ... FS Garrison Vincent ... PK/Punter Jack Stone ...
Tyler: QB Eli Sanchez (25 of 52, 377 yards passing, 2 TDs, 5 INT; 10-22 rushing) … RB Derrick McFall (45-272, TD)… C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Cornelius Hartsfield ... RG Sergio Munoz ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Ashton Williams ... A-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (5-81, TD) ... X-Rec Jakyron Lacy (7-96) ... Y-Rec Makavion Potts (28-463 yards, 1 TD) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (16-347, 3 TDs) ... K Kendell Howard (17 for 18 PATs, 4 for 8 FG) ... BE Jace Sanford (1 tackle) ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (24 tackles, ½ sack, 5 hurries) ... RE Preston Johnson (22 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 hurry) ... Lion Alijah Williams (29 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 hurries, 1 sack, 1 caused fumble) ... WLB Qudarium McMiller (36 tackles, 1 pass defended, 1 hurry, 1 caused fumble) ... MLB Jacob Villela (23 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 caused fumbles, 1 hurry) ... SLB Jacques Jones (7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 fumble recovery) ... CB Zachaun Williams (10 tackles, 5 PD) ... SS Xavier Tatum (38 tackles, 7 PD, 1 FR, 1 sack) ... FS Travion Ates (70 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 interceptions, 6 PD, 1 hurry, 1 FR) ... CB Keelan Erwin (25 tackles, 1 TFL, 6 PD) ... P Howard (5-43.2) ...
Quick hits: This is a District 7-5A Division I game. ... Highland Park is ranked No. 2 in the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings. Tyler is No. 52. ... The Scots are favored by 39 points, according to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings. ... Highland Park leads the series with the Tyler 6-2. ... Last week, Tyler defeated Wylie East 27-20, scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns, while the Scots defeated McKinney North, 56-14. ... It is Pink Out Night with all fans encouraged to wear pink to bring awareness to breast cancer. ... Highland Park's quarterback Brayden Schager has committed to the University of Hawaii. He was recruited by former Canton/Gilmer High School standout QB G.J. Kinne, the offensive coordinator for the Rainbow Warriors. The 6-3, 200-pound pro style senior also considered Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Columbia and Fordham, among others. ... Highland Park won a state championship on Tuesday, defeating San Antonio Alamo Heights 10-3 in the Class 5A Team Tennis championship in College Station.
Up next: West Mesquite at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27; Tyler at Sherman, 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.