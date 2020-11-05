Henderson (3-5, 2-3) vs. Chapel Hill (5-4, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Bulldog Stadium, New Chapel Hill
Keep an eye on
Henderson: Donovan Davis … Devin Phillips … Dalton Modisette … Tobiaus Jackson … Daylon Garrett
Chapel Hill: Cameron Ford (95 of 168, 1,739 yards, 15 TD, 7 Int; 117 carries, 858 yards, 13 TD) … Kevin Brooks (73 carries, 348 yards, 3 TD) … Illonzo McGregor (40 catches, 833 yards, 5 TD) … Solomon Macfoy (26 catches, 464 yards, 3 TD) … Jatavion Watson (81 tackles, 5 TFL) … Max Richardson (68 tackles, 8 TFL) … Jordan Ford (64 tackles, 3 INT, 3 FR) … Tyson Berry
Quick hits: This game is for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 9-4A Division I … Henderson ended a three-game losing streak last week with a 27-20 win over Mabank … … Garrett returned a fumble 102 yards for a touchdown in the win over Mabank … Chapel Hill hasn’t played since Oct. 16. The Oct. 23 game against Mabank was canceled, and the Bulldogs had a bye last week.