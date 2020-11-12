Hawkins Hawks (10-0, 6-0) vs. Garrison Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lion Stadium (700 Lion St., Henderson, Texas 75654)
Keep an eye on
Hawkins: Brayden Adams (136 carries, 796 yards, 11 TDs) … Kayden Upchurch (111 carries, 1,065 yards, 10 TDs) … Zach Conde (35 of 461, 724 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INT) ...
Garrison: LB Shawn Holmes ... OL/DL Garner Hancock ... DL Brayden Brucia ... DL D.J. McClure ... QB Tristan Adkison ... OL/DL Ty Stokes ...
Quick hits: This is a Class 2A Division I Region III bi-district playoff game. ... Hawkins is the District 9-2A Division I champions. ... It is the first league championship for the Hawks since 1998 when they finished in a four-way tie. ... It is the first solo district title for the Hawks since 1991. ... This is the Hawks' 31 playoff appearance and 21st district crown. ... Robert "Red" Lowrance led the Hawks to 10 district championships. ... It is the Hawks' first 10-win season since going 11-1 in 1979. ... According to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com, the Bulldogs are two-point favorites. ... Garrison finished fourth in District 10-2A Division I, placing behind Timpson (5-0), Joaquin (4-1) and Shelbyville (3-2). ... After losing their first three district games, the Bulldogs won their last two league games with wins over San Augustine (32-15) and Saratoga West Hardin (50-0). ... This is the 12th straight postseason appearance for Garrison and 40th overall. The Bulldogs have won 26 district titles, the last in 2018.
Up Next: Winner will play either Holland or Centerville