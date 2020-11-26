Grandview (11-0) vs. Malakoff (9-2)
When/Where: 1 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD Stadium, Waco
Keep an eye on
Grandview: QB Dane Jentsch ... RB Gavin Leftwich ... WR Kason English ... WR Luke Ferguson … DL Cade Fedor ... DL Jacob Bayer ... LB Matt Lehnhardt ... DL Demetrious Crownover
Malakoff: QB Darion Peace ... WR Nathan Jones ... DL Zamir Ruiz … DB Hayden Thomas … WR Jalen Mosley … WR Riggin Smith … RB Duce Hart … RB Takeenan Langley ... Brandon Nations
Quick hits: This will be the fifth meeting between the Zebras and Tigers the past three seasons, including the state championship game in 2018. Grandview has won the previews four meetings … Grandview has won two consecutive state titles … Malakoff has outscored its past eight opponents 430-14 since a loss to Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill … Grandview’s win over Malakoff this season was 31-24 in overtime … Malakoff had an 83-7 win over Maypearl in bi-district. Grandview had a 91-0 win over Dallas A-Plus Academy in district play … Crownover has committed to Texas A&M.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Mineola vs. Mount Vernon