Grace Community (4-0, 1-0) at Dallas Christian (4-0, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wheeler Field, Mesquite
Keep an eye on
Dallas Christian: QB TJ King ... RB Shon Coleman ... RB Tripp Roberts ... WR Parker Robertson ... DB Gabriel Grubbs ... G Tyler Williams ... LB Jaiden Jones ...
Grace Community: QB Price Williams ... WR Gabe Schuricht ... K/OLB Alex Quintero ... RB/DL Brooks Bay ... WR/DB Josh Murray ... DL Grant Melton ... LB Smith Pruett ... WR Austin Johnson ... WR Jaxon Rees ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division II District 2 game. ... In the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings, Dallas Christian is rated No. 3 while Grace is No. 29. ... Price Williams quarterbacks the Cougars. He has hit on 68 of 103 attempts for 1,032 yards and 11 touchdown passes. ... Brooks Bays leads the Coogs in rushing with 686 yard and 12 TDs on 81 attempts. ... Alex Quintero (152, 2 TDs) and Austin Johnson (9-171, 2 TDs) led the Grace receivers. Gabe Schuricht has eight catches for 118 yards and two TDs … TJ King is the quarterback for the Chargers (17 of 23, 433 yards, 6 TDs). ... Shon Coleman is the top Charger rusher with 402 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries, followed by Tripp Roberts (5-231, 2 TDs). ...
Up next: Bullard Brook Hill at Grace Community, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 6; Frisco Legacy Christian at Dallas Christian, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 6.