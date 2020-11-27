Fort Worth Christian Cardinals (3-4) vs. Tyler Grace Community Cougars (5-1)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium (3001 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701)
Keep an eye on
Fort Worth Christian: QB Carson Cross ... RB Jaxon Cobern ... WR Jacob Trimble ... WR Gus Sanchez III ... OLB Cooper Ostrowski ... MLB Ryan Hampton ... G Wyatt Greene ...
Grace Community: QB Price Williams ... WR Gabe Schuricht ... K/OLB Alex Quintero ... RB/DL Brooks Bay ... WR/DB Josh Murray ... DL Grant Melton ... LB Smith Pruett ... WR Austin Johnson ... WR Jaxon Rees ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division II area playoff. ... Price Williams leads the Cougars attack at quarterback, hitting on 88 of 156 for 1,352 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Brooks Bays tops Grace in rushing with 962 yards and 16 touchdowns on 134 carries. ... The Cougars have four players with double-digit receptions — Joshua Murray (27-402, 2 TDs), Austin Johnson (17-261, 3 TDs), Jaxon Rees (14-239, 2 TDs) and Alex Quintero (13-218, 2 TDs). ... Murray has two interceptions with Johnson, Smith Pruett and Jacob Tucker with one each. ... Pruett leads in tackles with 59. Other top tacklers are Murray (29), Quintero (28), Rees (22) and Grant Melton (24) ... The Fort Worth Christian campus is located in North Richland Hills. ... The Cardinals are led by QB Carson Cross (114 of 226 for 1,692 yards, 15 TDs, 10 INTs). ... Leading the Cards' rushing attack are Cobern (78-762, 9 TDs) and Cross (67-465, 7 TDs) ... The Cardinals opened the season with a 37-34 loss to Brook Hill, while Grace defeated Brook Hill 37-0 in the Cougars' last outing on Nov. 6. ... Tyler Grace Community is ranked No. 28 by TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings, while FW Christian is No. 24.
Up Next: Winner meets either Fort Worth Southwest Christian or McKinney Christian next week in regionals.