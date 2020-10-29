Dallas Skyline (2-1, 1-0) at Tyler Legacy (2-2, 0-0)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Dallas Skyline: QB Jaylon Robinson … QB Darryl Richardson … RB Qualon Farrar … WR Quaydarius Davis ... WR Maleeyon Winfield ... DB Isaiah Nwokobia
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (68 carries, 756 yards, 8 TDs) ... RB Bryson Donnell (45 carries, 343 yards, 4 TDs; 5 catches, 57 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (23 of 47, 302 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INT) ... WR LaDavion Butler (6 catches, 94 yards, 2 TDs)… OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … DL Garfield Lawrence ... DB Jakelyn Morgan (4 PBUs) ... DB Cayden Starks ... LB Josh Olivares ... DB Aaron Sears (33 tackles) ... LB Jack Janis (36 tackles) ... DB KJ Humber (2 INT)
Quick hits: Skyline opened District 10-6A play with a 27-14 win over Mesquite … Farrar is ranked as the No. 3 all-purpose back for the Class of 22 with offers from Tennessee, Houston, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois State and Utah State … Davis is a four-star recruit committed to USC. He had four catches for 173 yards and three touchdowns last week … Tyler ISD home games will be broadcast on KTPN (Suddenlink channel 9), as well as on channels 51.2 and 36.9 on over-the-air TV with antenna) and streamed online at KETK.com … The game will be on the radio on The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon on the call … Legacy is favored by 21 points by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Up next: Dallas Skyline is off; Tyler Legacy at Rockwall