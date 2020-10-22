Dallas The Covenant School Knights (2-1, 0-1) vs. Bishop Gorman Crusaders (0-2, 0-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, McCallum Stadium (Capacity: 1405 ESE Loop 323, Tyler, Texas 75701)
Keep an eye on
Dallas Covenant: QB Ben Spangler ... RB/LB Garrett Graham ... TE/DL Hayden Anderson ... WR/DB Jacob Scott ...
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Dozie Ifeadi ... QB Anthany Smith ... DB Darryl Jones ... TE/DE Ariel Llubers ... LB/RB Keith Rockwell ... OLB/WR Donovan Dodd ... ILB/RB Amare Howard ... OL Aaron Ekwuruke ... REC Donovan Dodd
Quick hits: This is a Division III/IV District 2 football game. ... In the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings, BG is rated No. 95 while Covenant is No. 53. ... The Knights won their first two games — 47-36 over Cedar Hill Newman International Academy and 34-24 over Waco Reicher. They lost to Arlington Pantego Christian 35-7 last week. ... After having their first two games canceled, the Crusaders lost to Dallas Shelton 36-34 on Oct. 9 and to Dallas First Baptist 52-34 on Oct. 16. ... Against First Baptist, Anthany Smith threw four touchdown passes. He connected on 14 of 35 passing attempts for 177 yards, including three TD passes to Dozie Ifeadi and one to Donovan Dodd. Smith also rushed for 99 yards and a TD on 14 carries. Dodd rushed five times for 29 yards with Ifeadi adding three rushes for 25 yards. Ifeadi had 10 catches for 125 yards and the three TD receptions with Dodd adding three catches for 35 yards and a TD. Bradley Richbourg had one catch for 17 yards. ... QB Spangler is a dual threat.
Up next: Dallas Shelton at Dallas Covenant, Oct. 30; Bishop Gorman at All Saints, Oct. 30.