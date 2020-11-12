Dallas Christian Chargers (6-0, 3-0) vs. Bullard Brook Hill Guard (4-2, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Young Field at Herrington Stadium (22450 FM 2493. Old Jacksonville Hwy. Bullard, Texas 75757)
Keep an eye on
Dallas Christian: QB TJ King ... RB Shon Coleman ... RB Tripp Roberts ... WR Parker Robertson ... DB Gabriel Grubbs ... G Tyler Williams ... LB Jaiden Jones ...
Brook Hill: WR Carson Richards ... OL/DL William Roberts ... WR TyJuan Cannon ... OL Alessandro Cairati ... LB/RB Lane Barter ... LB Nick LaRocca ... QB Ture Nilsson ... RB Casper Engquist ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division II District 2 game. ... Shon Coleman leads the Chargers in rushing with 895 yards and 15 touchdowns on 64 carries. ... TJ King leads DC in passing as he has hit on 63 of 113 passing attempts for 1,113 yards with 13 TDs and two interceptions. ... The Chargers' top receiver is Parker Robertson (11-434, 4 TDs). ... QB Ture Nilsson leads the Guard in passing (58 of 111 for 738 yards, 6 TDs, 8 INTS), while the rushing leaders are Lane Barter (87-395, 5 TDs) and Jaeger Gowin (35-295, 2 TDs). ... The top receivers for the Guard are Carson Richards (22-385, 4 TDs), Chandler Fletcher (11-80) and Felipe Tristan (10-101, TD). ...