Bright lights flood the stadium as Chapel Hill Junior Jordan Ford watches his team fight for the ball as he sits on the bench during the school’s first football game of the season during the COVID-1 pandemic.

Chapel Hill (6-4) vs. Livingston (8-2)

When/Where: 6 p.m. Saturday, Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney

Keep an eye on

Chapel Hill: Cameron Ford (117 of 205, 2,155 yards, 19 TD, 8 Int; 133 carries, 958 yards, 14 TD) … Kevin Brooks (85 carries, 398 yards, 3 TD) … Illonzo McGregor (47 catches, 929 yards, 6 TD) … Solomon Macfoy (29 catches, 545 yards, 4 TD) … Jatavion Watson (81 tackles, 5 TFL) … Max Richardson (75 tackles, 12 TFL) … Jordan Ford (68 tackles, 4 INT, 3 FR) … Tyson Berry

Livingston: QB Damian Ruiz (74 of 143, 1,344 yards, 15 TD, 7 INT; 130 carries, 614 yards, 11 TD) … Lynn Johnson … Julian Gardner (4 INT) … Ja’Marri Green, Fr. (3 INT)

Quick hits: Chapel Hill won its final two games to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 … Livingston is in the playoffs for the first time since 2012. The Lions won two games in 2019 and were winless in 2017 and 2018 … Livingston head coach Finis Vanover has been a head coach since 1980 with stops at Hardin-Jefferson, Fort Worth Paschal, Seminole, Diboll, Angleton and Tomball Memorial … Livingston has won eight straight games since an 0-2 start … Both teams lost to Palestine this year. Chapel Hill lost 56-28, and Livingston lost 28-7.

Up next: The winner will play the winner of North Forest vs. Stafford

