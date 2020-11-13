Chapel Hill (6-4) vs. Livingston (8-2)
When/Where: 6 p.m. Saturday, Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney
Keep an eye on
Chapel Hill: Cameron Ford (117 of 205, 2,155 yards, 19 TD, 8 Int; 133 carries, 958 yards, 14 TD) … Kevin Brooks (85 carries, 398 yards, 3 TD) … Illonzo McGregor (47 catches, 929 yards, 6 TD) … Solomon Macfoy (29 catches, 545 yards, 4 TD) … Jatavion Watson (81 tackles, 5 TFL) … Max Richardson (75 tackles, 12 TFL) … Jordan Ford (68 tackles, 4 INT, 3 FR) … Tyson Berry
Livingston: QB Damian Ruiz (74 of 143, 1,344 yards, 15 TD, 7 INT; 130 carries, 614 yards, 11 TD) … Lynn Johnson … Julian Gardner (4 INT) … Ja’Marri Green, Fr. (3 INT)
Quick hits: Chapel Hill won its final two games to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 … Livingston is in the playoffs for the first time since 2012. The Lions won two games in 2019 and were winless in 2017 and 2018 … Livingston head coach Finis Vanover has been a head coach since 1980 with stops at Hardin-Jefferson, Fort Worth Paschal, Seminole, Diboll, Angleton and Tomball Memorial … Livingston has won eight straight games since an 0-2 start … Both teams lost to Palestine this year. Chapel Hill lost 56-28, and Livingston lost 28-7.
Up next: The winner will play the winner of North Forest vs. Stafford