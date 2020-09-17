Chapel Hill (3-0) at Center (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Roughrider Stadium, Center
Keep an eye on
Chapel Hill: QB Cameron Ford (40 of 63, 734 yards, 10 TD, 1 INT; 44 carries, 521 yards, 6 TD) … ATH Ilonzo McGregor (20 catches, 347 yards, 2 TD) … ATH Solomon Macfoy (8 catches, 150 yards, 3 TD; 2 INT) … LB Max Richardson (33 tackles, 5 TFL) … LB Brack Dyer (36 tackles, 5 TFL) … OL Trey Hudson … OL Keviyan Huddleston … LB JaTavion Watson (39 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks) … DB Jordan Ford (30 tackles, 2 INT)
Center: QB Jake Hanson (37 of 73, 501 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT) … RB KeAmodre Horace (48 carries, 729 yards, 13 TD) … WR Makel Johnson (15 carries, 236 yards, 4 TD) … Jake Liker (34 tackles, 5 TFL) … Colton Crawford (31 tackles, 4 TFL) ... Chase Adkinson (27 tackles, 5 TFL)
Quick hits: Chapel Hill has already eclipsed last year’s win total … Horace is a three-star recruit with offers from Fresno State, North Texas, Texas Southern, Texas State and UTSA. He ran for 383 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries in last week’s win over Gladewater … Cameron Ford threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns last week … Chapel Hill is averaging 51.3 points per game, and Center is averaging 50.3 points per game.
Up next: Chapel Hill at Athens; Van at Center