Canton High School’s Chantson Prox (10) carries the ball as they play their football game against Bullard High School in Bullard on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Canton (3-4, 1-1) at Van (4-4, 1-1)

When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Van Memorial Stadium, Van

Keep an eye on

Canton: RB/DB Chris Cade … WR/DB Braden Hawkins … FB/LB Kale Shaw … OL/DL Jake Brock … WR/DB JaBraylon Pickens … LB Kameron Taylor … QB/DB Jason Brisbois … WR/DB Chanston Prox … WR/DB Grant Yudizky … OL Creede Herchman

Van: WR Javonta Thomas (41 catches, 432 yards, 6 TD; 116 carries, 647 yards, 16 TD) … QB Grant Lloyd (33 of 68, 344 yards, 2 TD) … DB Manny Moore (56 tackles) … RB Zion Dunn (66 carries, 247 yards) … WR Luka Koshev (29 catches, 461 yards, 4 TD) … WR Brayden Bradshaw (30 catches, 327 yards, 2 TD) … LB Beau Barton (56 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 sacks) … Garrett Florey (83 tackles, 5 TFL) … LB Mauricio Herrera (84 tackles, 3 FF)

Quick hits: Neither team has won consecutive games this season, and both teams are coming off of wins last week … Canton is holding opponents to 8.7 points per game in its wins. Van is holding opponents to 10.3 points per game in its wins … Shaw had 23 tackles in last week’s win over Brownsboro to earn Tyler Morning Telegraph Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Up next: Mexia at Canton; Van at Brownsboro

