Bullard Brook Hill Guard (4-1, 1-0) vs. Tyler Grace Community Cougars (4-1, 1-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium (3001 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701)
Keep an eye on
Brook Hill: WR Carson Richards ... OL/DL William Roberts ... WR TyJuan Cannon ... OL Alessandro Cairati ... LB/RB Lane Barter ... LB Nick LaRocca ... QB Ture Nilsson ... RB Casper Engquist ...
Grace Community: QB Price Williams ... WR Gabe Schuricht ... K/OLB Alex Quintero ... RB/DL Brooks Bay ... WR/DB Josh Murray ... DL Grant Melton ... LB Smith Pruett ... WR Austin Johnson ... WR Jaxon Rees ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division II District 2 game. ... Brook Hill is No. 46 in the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings and Grace is No. 32. ... Brook Hill won last year's game between the two rivals, 33-28, in Tyler. ... Last week, the Guard defeated McKinney Christian 35-8 to celebrate homecoming. ... TyJuan Cannon was crowed homecoming king. ... The Cougars lost to Dallas Christian 63-14. ... Guard QB Ture Nilsson has connected on 56 of 103 passing attempts for 720 yards for six touchdowns and seven interceptions. ... Carson Richards is the BH leading receiver with 19 catches for 335 yards and four TDs. Teammate Chandler Fletcher has 10 snags for 67 yards. ... The top rushers for the Guard are Lane Barter (17-362, 5 TDs) and Jaeger Gowin (35-295, 2 TDs). ... Richards has three interceptions with top tacklers Fletcher (28), Nick LaRocca (25), Derreion Hinton (24), Barter (22) and Colton Richards (20). ... Price Williams leads the Cougars attack at quarterback, hitting on 70 of 127 for 1,203 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Brooks Bays tops Grace in rushing with 825 yards and 14 touchdowns on 112 carries. ... The Cougars have four players with double-digit receptions — Joshua Murray (18-364, 2 TDs), Austin Johnson (14-217, 2 TDs), Jaxon Rees (13-235, 2 TDs) and Alex Quintero (11-180, 2 TDs). ... Johnson, Murray and Jacob Tucker have interceptions for the Coogs with Smith Pruett leading in tackles with 49. Other top tacklers are Murray (27), Rees (21), Grant Melton (20) and Quintero (20).
Up next: Dallas Christian at Brook Hill, Nov. 13; Grace Community at Dallas Bishop Dunne, Nov. 13