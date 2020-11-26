Bullard Brook Hill Guard (4-2) at Grapevine Faith Christian Lions (4-2)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday, Grapevine Ford Field (730 East Worth St., Grapevine, Texas 76051)
Keep an eye on
Brook Hill: WR Carson Richards ... OL/DL William Roberts ... WR TyJuan Cannon ... OL Alessandro Cairati ... LB/RB Lane Barter ... LB Nick LaRocca ... QB Ture Nilsson ... RB Casper Engquist ...
Grapevine Faith Christian: QB Chase Cross ... RB Mark Saunders ... WR Josh Terrell ... WR Davis Anderson ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division II area playoff game. ... Brook Hill is No. 56 in the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings and Grapevine Faith is No. 23. ... Guard QB Ture Nilsson has connected on 56 of 103 passing attempts for 720 yards for six touchdowns and seven interceptions. ... Carson Richards is the BH leading receiver with 19 catches for 335 yards and four TDs. Teammate Chandler Fletcher has 10 snags for 67 yards. ... The top rushers for the Guard are Lane Barter (17-362, 5 TDs) and Jaeger Gowin (35-295, 2 TDs). ... Richards has three interceptions with top tacklers Fletcher (28), Nick LaRocca (25), Derreion Hinton (24), Barter (22) and Colton Richards (20). ...
Up next: Winner faces either Frisco Legacy Christian or Dallas Christian next week in regionals. ...