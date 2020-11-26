BrookHill1.jpg

The Brook Hill School varsity football team walks from the locker room to the field with the players holding hands with young fans before the annual Warrior Bowl against Fort Worth Christian on Friday night at Herrington Stadium in Bullard.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph freelance

Bullard Brook Hill Guard (4-2) at Grapevine Faith Christian Lions (4-2)

When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday, Grapevine Ford Field (730 East Worth St., Grapevine, Texas 76051)

Keep an eye on

Brook Hill:   WR Carson Richards ... OL/DL William Roberts ... WR TyJuan Cannon ... OL Alessandro Cairati ...  LB/RB Lane Barter ... LB Nick LaRocca  ... QB Ture Nilsson ... RB Casper Engquist ...

Grapevine Faith Christian: QB Chase Cross ... RB Mark Saunders ... WR Josh Terrell ... WR Davis Anderson ...   

Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division II area playoff game. ... Brook Hill is No. 56 in the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings and Grapevine Faith is No. 23. ... Guard QB Ture Nilsson has connected on 56 of 103 passing attempts for 720 yards for six touchdowns and seven interceptions. ... Carson Richards is the BH leading receiver with 19 catches for 335 yards and four TDs. Teammate Chandler Fletcher has 10 snags for 67 yards. ... The top rushers for the Guard are Lane Barter (17-362, 5 TDs) and Jaeger Gowin (35-295, 2 TDs). ... Richards has three interceptions with top tacklers Fletcher (28), Nick LaRocca (25), Derreion Hinton (24), Barter (22) and Colton Richards (20). ...   

Up next: Winner faces either Frisco Legacy Christian or Dallas Christian next week in regionals. ... 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recommended for you