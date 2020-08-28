When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Panther Stadium, Mabank
Keep an eye on
Bullard: FB/LB John Engle … QB/LB Cooper Callaway… RB/DB Landon Wheeler … WR/DB Bryce Jewell … OL/DL Peyton Ellis … QB/DB Blake Bain … WR/DB Connor Carson … OL/DL Kain Williams … RB/LB Stevin Kemp … OL/DL Kade Verden
Mabank: TE/OL Stevie Montgomery … RB/LB Caleb Goforth .. DB Landry Johnson (6 INT) … OL Braxton McCabe … DL Kaizen Burrows … QB Dahltyn McKinley (810 yards passing) … RB/LB Ty Reedy … RB Marcus Pruitt (580 yards rushing)
Quick hits: Mabank had a big year in 2019. Mabank still missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year, but it had a winning record for the first time since 2007, and it ended a string of seven consecutive seasons with two wins or fewer for the program ... Bullard has won exactly three games in four straight seasons and has advanced to the playoffs in each of the past two years.
Up next: Caddo Mills at Bullard; Mabank at Kemp