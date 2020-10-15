Bullard (5-2, 1-0) at Brownsboro (1-4, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bear Stadium, Brownsboro
Keep an eye on
Bullard: QB Blake Blain … Connor Carson … Riley Long … Luke Williams … John Engle … Peyton Ellis
Brownsboro: RB Ja’tavian Sessions … RB Marcos Molina … RB Shayden Jennings … K Jorge Vicenté … Mickey Ray … RB/LB Ty McKenzie … Payton Stephenson … Dellis Tate … Kyle Nichols
Quick hits: Bullard has averaged 37.5 points per game in two straight wins … Brownsboro has allowed 56 points per game in two consecutive losses … Blain passed for 166 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards and two scores last week against Canton.
Up next: Van at Bullard; Brownsboro at Canton