10102020_tmt_sports_Canton_Bullard_Football_01web.jpg

Bullard’s Luke Williams makes a touchdown run as the Panthers play Canton at home on Friday.

 Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Bullard (5-2, 1-0) at Brownsboro (1-4, 0-1)

When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bear Stadium, Brownsboro

Keep an eye on

Bullard: QB Blake Blain … Connor Carson … Riley Long … Luke Williams … John Engle … Peyton Ellis

Brownsboro: RB Ja’tavian Sessions … RB Marcos Molina … RB Shayden Jennings … K Jorge Vicenté … Mickey Ray … RB/LB Ty McKenzie … Payton Stephenson … Dellis Tate … Kyle Nichols

Quick hits: Bullard has averaged 37.5 points per game in two straight wins … Brownsboro has allowed 56 points per game in two consecutive losses … Blain passed for 166 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards and two scores last week against Canton.

Up next: Van at Bullard; Brownsboro at Canton

