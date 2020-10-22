Brownsboro (1-5, 0-2) at Canton (2-4, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Norris Birdwell Stadium, Canton
Keep an eye on
Brownsboro: Brownsboro: RB Ja’tavian Sessions … RB Marcos Molina … RB Shayden Jennings … K Jorge Vicenté … Mickey Ray … RB/LB Ty McKenzie … Payton Stephenson … Dellis Tate … Kyle Nichols
Canton: RB/DB Chris Cade … WR/DB Braden Hawkins … FB/LB Kale Shaw … OL/DL Jake Brock … WR/DB JaBraylon Pickens … LB Kameron Taylor … QB/DB Jason Brisbois … WR/DB Chanston Prox … WR/DB Grant Yudizky … OL Creede Herchman
Quick hits: Brownsboro is allowing 52.7 points per game during a three-game losing streak … Canton is holding opponents to 13 points per game in its two wins.
Up next: Canton at Van; Brownsboro is off