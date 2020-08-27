When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bruce Field, Athens
Keep an eye on
Brownsboro: OL/DL Christian Tristan … RB/LB Marcos Molina … RB/LB Ty Mackenzie … RB/LB Ja’tavien Sessions … QB Lane Epperson … K George Vicente
Athens: RB/LB Nathan Sims (184 carries, 1,371 yards, 22 TD) … RB/LB JeCorey Roberts (361 yards rushing, 4 TD) … OL John Hayes … DL Derek Killingsworth … QB Ty Arroyo … WR/DB Dre Thompson (9 catches, 182 yards, 1 TD) … DB Caleb Bennett … DB Cedric Lowe … RB/DB Zay Huff
Quick hits: After Zac Harrell led Athens to the playoffs in his first season at the helm, his brother, Clark, left the staff to become the head coach at New Diana … Athens and Brownsboro are 16 miles apart on Highway 31. The two teams have met the past four season, and Athens is 3-1 in those meetings.
Up next: Brownsboro at Fairfield; Athens at Waxahachie Life