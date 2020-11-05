Beckville Bearcats (6-3, 4-1) vs. Frankston Indians (4-5, 3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium (100 W. Perry St., Frankston, Texas 75763)
Keep an eye on
Beckville: QB Ryan Harris ... RB J'Koby Williams ... WR Gage Berry ... DB Dee Harrison
Frankston: QB Brink Bizzell ... RB Kenneth Hawkins ... WR Cael Bruno ... LB Jared Cook ... WR/DB Clayton Merritt ... RB Cody Dickerson ...
Quick hits: Beckville is favored by 15 over the Indians according to TexasFootball.com. ... This is key District 9-2A Division I game as Hawkins has clinched the No. 1 seed and at least a share of the league championship with a 5-0 mark. Beckville is second at 4-1 with Frankston and Carlisle tied for third at 3-2. ... If Frankston wins there could be a three-way tie with Beckville, Frankston and Carlisle. ... Carlisle is hosting Linden-Kildare. ... Running back KJ Hawkins led the Indians in their 40-34 win over Linden-Kildare last week. Hawkins had 267 yards and two TDs on 26 carries, while QB Brink Bizzell adding 207 yards and a TD on 13 attempts. Bizzell connected on 10 of 14 pass attempts for 153 yards and three TD passes — one each to Cael Bruno, Tyler Fridinger and Clayton Merritt. ... Beckville defeated Big Sandy 59-0 last week. ... Ryan Harris rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns, tossed a TD pass and blocked a punt for Beckville. ... J'Koby Williams rushed for 107 yards and two scores for the Bearcarts. ... Milo Morrison rushed for 38 yards and returned a blocked punt for a score, and Gage Berry caught a 43-yard TD pass for Beckville. ... Dee Harrison had an interception return of 33 yards for a touchdown, and Jayden Mojica and Jeremiah Steph recovered fumbles. ... Frankston is No. 64 in the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings and Beckville is No. 30. ...