Tyler All Saints Trojans (1-1, 0-1) vs. Dallas Shelton Chargers (1-3, 1-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Shelton New Campus Stadium (15720 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75248)
Keep an eye on
All Saints: QB Reid Williams ... A/WLB Will Morgan ... H/FS Cayden Mitcham ... Z/CB Nick Davis ... Y/SS Patrick Hallmark ... X Blake Foster ... LT/DT Logan Haley ... LG Isaac Diaz ... C Jake Lewis ... RG/NG Parker Bracken ... RT Thomas Goughnour ... HLB Caleb Heldman ... ELB Harrison Williams ... MLB Dustyn Rose ... SLB Cameron Reid ... CB Garrett Huffman ...
Dallas Shelton: OL/DL Tyler Harrigan ... DL Henry Woolridge ... LB James Keith ... RB/DB Isaac Singleton ... K/P Matthew Akgerman ... RB/LB Jedidiah Gibson ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division III/IV District 2 game. ... All Saints is No. 94 in the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings for private schools and Dallas is No. 80. ... Last week, All Saints lost to Bishop Gorman 28-14. ... Nick Davis led All Saints with 86 yards on 14 carries, while Cameron Reid added 78 yards on 13 totes. ... QB Reid Williams thew a 25-yard TD pass to Davis to get the scoring started with 8:06 in the first. Williams also scored on a 4-yard run. ... Williams connected on 6 of 15 pass attempts for 94 yards. Davis had two catches for 29 yards. Davis also had an interception on defense.
Up next: Dallas First Baptist at All Saints, Nov. 13; Dallas Shelton at Waco Reicher, Nov. 13