Tyler All Saints Trojans (1-0) vs. Arlington Pantego Christian (4-0, 3-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Martin High School Stadium (4501 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington, Texas 76016)
Keep an eye on
Tyler All Saints: RB/DB Nick Davis ... REC/FS Cayden Mitcham ... OL/LB Dustyn Rose ... RB/LB Will Morgan ... OL/DL Thomas Goughnour ... OL/DL Jake Lewis ... OL/DL Logan Haley ... OL/DL Parker Bracken ... RB/REC/LB Harrison Williams ... QB/LB Reid Williams ... RB/LB Cameron Reid ...
Arlington Pantego: RB Mylon Hicks ... QB Kaden Paladini ... DL Jayden Jones ... WR Cort MacDonald ... LB Dylan Spain ...
Quick hits: The Trojans are playing their first game since Sept. 25 when they defeated Mount Enterprise 28-6. The next two games were canceled due to possible exposure to COVID-19. ... This is a Division III District 2 game. ... The Trojans are ranked No. 87 in private schools by TexasFootball.com, while the Panthers are ranked No. 13 by TexasFootball.com ... Hicks leads the Panthers in rushing with 567 yards and seven touchdowns on 47 carries. ... Kaden Paladini is Pantego's quarterback. He has rushed for 394 yards and seven touchdowns on 37 attempts. Paladini has hit on 36 of 53 passing attempts for 600 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. ... Nick Davis leads the Trojans in rushing with 69 yard and a TD on five carries. ... QB Reid Williams has connected on 7 of 20 passing attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns. ... Will Morgan has caught two TD receptions with Harrison Willams snagging one. ... Cayden Mitcham has three receptions for 35 yards. ... DL Parker Bracken had 12 tackles with three assists against Mount Enterprise. He also had five tackles for loss and two sacks and caused a fumble. ... Mitcham and Williams had nine tackles against the Wildcats with Davis sacking the QB three times. ... Dating back to last season, All Saints is on a six-game winning streak. ...
Up next: Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 7 p.m., Oct. 30; Arlington Pantego at Waco Reicher, 7 p.m., Oct. 30.