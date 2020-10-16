WINONA — Jamal Ford rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries, and the West Rusk defense worked a shutout in a 42-0 win over Winona.
Will Jackson added 42 rushing yards on two carries and 46 receiving yards on two catches for the Raiders, who moved to 3-3 overall and 3-0 in district play with the win. Winona drops to 1-6 and 1-3.
Omarion Anthony caught six passes for 57 yards, and Andon Mata completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for 165 yards and a TD. Jimmie Harper and James Greenalch both added rushing TDs for the Raiders.
West Rusk hosts Harmony and Winona visits Arp next week.