HARMONY — Caleb McNeil tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jax Wilburn with nine seconds remaining, lifting the Harmony Eagles to a 24-19 win over the Troup Tigers on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Troup took a 19-18 lead five seconds into the fourth quarter on a 12-yard run by Trevor Padia, but the Eagles drove 91 yards in seven plays with two minutes remaining to capture the win and move to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the district.
Troup drops to 3-4 and 2-2.
Michael Everett gave Harmony a 6-0 lead in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run, but Padia scored on a 31-yard jaunt four minutes later to tie the contest at 6-6 heading to the second.
McNeil's 4-yard TD pass to Corey Parker with 5:53 left in the first half moved Harmony back on top, but Kevin Pierce scored on a 1-yard run for Troup and Dustin Austin booted the PAT to give the Tigers a 13-12 halftime lead.
Everett's 12-yard TD run with 1:15 left in the third gave Harmony an 18-13 lead, but Padia scored early in the fourth for Troup to set up the Eagles' late dramatic drive for the win.
Harmony is at West Rusk and Troup hosts Grand Saline next week.